Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.

The incident happened back on March 17. A 20-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by an unknown man while walking from St. Mary's Avenue and Kennedy Street to the Law Courts at around 5:45 a.m.

Police said the man approached the woman, there was a struggle and the woman fell. While on the ground, police said the man touched the woman on the lower part of her body before he ran away.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators had released photos and video of the suspect while searching for him.

Police said a 26-year-old man was identified as the suspect, and on April 4, he was arrested in the 200 block of St. Johns Avenue.

He is facing charges of robbery and sexual assault. Police said he was released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.