WINNIPEG -- After issuing a plea to the public for help on the weekend, Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted on several warrants.

Police said they were able to arrest 37-year-old Matthew Adam Gibbs on March 29 in the Polo Park area at around 4 p.m.

Police allege Gibbs was responsible for several break and enters and thefts throughout the city over the past six months.

The two arrest warrants he was wanted for in Winnipeg included robbery, eleven counts of break enter and theft, break and enter with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000 and seven counts for failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Police said he was also wanted in Edmonton for firearm-related offences.

None of the charges against Gibbs have been proven in court.