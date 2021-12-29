Winnipeg police arrest suspect following fatal North End shooting in September

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged following a fatal shooting outside of a North End convenience Store.

Dawson Kenliegh McKay was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant just before midnight on Dec. 26 at an apartment complex in the Alpine Street neighbourhood. He has been charged with second-degree murder and has been detained in custody.

The charge has not been proven in court.

The shooting took place on Sept. 26 at around 12:30 a.m. outside a convenience store in the 100 block of Salter Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The victim was identified as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police allege McKay and Pashe weren’t previously known to each other, but were involved in an argument at the time of the shooting.