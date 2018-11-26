

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man for firearm-related charges after finding him hiding in an insulated attic.

On Sunday around 2:40 p.m. police went to a home for a wellbeing check, where they said they believed there were guns, in the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers said they had people leave the home and eventually found a male suspect hiding in the attic.

Following a search, police seized a loaded sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and seven rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells.

Christian Anthony Dupas, 31, has been charged with several offences, including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He is in custody.