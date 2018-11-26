Featured
Winnipeg police arrest suspect found hiding in attic
Officers said they had people leave the home and eventually found a male suspect hiding in the attic. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 4:13PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a man for firearm-related charges after finding him hiding in an insulated attic.
On Sunday around 2:40 p.m. police went to a home for a wellbeing check, where they said they believed there were guns, in the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue.
Officers said they had people leave the home and eventually found a male suspect hiding in the attic.
Following a search, police seized a loaded sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun and seven rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells.
Christian Anthony Dupas, 31, has been charged with several offences, including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
He is in custody.