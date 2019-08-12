Winnipeg police ask for public’s help to find missing 25-year-old man
Winnipeg police say Justin Chmelnytzki has been missing since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 4:57PM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 4:58PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Monday morning.
Justin Chmelnytzki, 25, was last seen in Transcona wearing grey shorts, a blue Winnipeg Jets T-shirt and may be wearing a blue Winnipeg Jets hat., police said in a release.
Chmelnytzki is described as five foot nine in height, 220 pounds with short brown hair and a goatee.
Police say they’re concerned for Chmelnytzki’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.