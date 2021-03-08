WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Police said Bethany Paul’s last known communication was the afternoon of March 4.

The 30-year-old is described as five foot one with a medium build. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are concerned for her wellbeing, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.