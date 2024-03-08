Winnipeg police asking for public's help to solve 2023 homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for any information on a homicide that took place one year ago.

Treymaine Traverse, 33, was found dead in a residential suite of a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street. Traverse was a member of the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, and he lived in Winnipeg.

According to police, his death was considered suspicious in nature and later determined to be a homicide.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and is looking to the public for help. Police are looking for anyone with information about Traverse’s death, including the people he was in contact with or knew his whereabouts leading up to his death. Officers note that no detail is considered too small and may bring closure to his family.

Those with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.