Winnipeg police bust alleged cocaine dealer

A Winnipeg woman is facing drug trafficking charges after being busted with nearly $8,000 worth of cocaine Thursday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they began their investigation into a 32-year-old Winnipeg woman earlier this month. On Oct. 26, 2023, officers pulled the suspect over at the corner of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street. They found approximately six grams of crack cocaine and $300 in cash in the suspect's vehicle, as well as a cell phone. She was arrested without incident.

Later the same day, the WPS Tactical Support Team searched the suspect’s residence in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue. Inside the home, police found approximately 73 grams of cocaine worth around $7,300, more than 90 Tylenol 3 tablets worth $455, and a contaminated digital scale.

The woman faces several drug-related charges, which have not been proven in court. She was released on an undertaking.