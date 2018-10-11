

CTV Winnipeg





A 72-year-old Winnipeg doctor has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with possession of child pornography following a search of his house.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service the provider of an online storage system notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States about child sexual abuse images being sent on their system. The centre then told the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa and Winnipeg police.

Police said the internet child exploitation unit began its investigation in early October.

On the morning of Oct. 10, officers said they searched a home in the Fort Rouge area and took a man into custody.

They reportedly seized an electronic device that displayed child sexual abuse imagery, as well as other electronic devices.

The doctor, Gary Anthony Shady, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said Shady is an employee with patients at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre. He works as a child psychologist.

In a statement to CTV News, the WRHA says after it learned of the charges Thursday, it placed Dr. Shady on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“We are not currently aware of any allegations involving patients under his care. Staff at both HSC and MATC will be reaching out to Dr. Shady’s current patients and their families in the coming days to provide support and information on plans to transition their care to other clinicians. We are actively cooperating with police in their investigation and will determine if other steps need to be taken as we get more details.”

With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks