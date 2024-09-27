Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.

The investigation began on Sept. 16 when officers went to a Winnipeg home for a well-being check on two women who were reportedly being held against their will.

When officers got to the home, they found the two women, and seized a large number of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax prescription pills, Psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl and marijuana. Police also found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a 9mm Glock handgun, ammunition and a cannister of bear spray repellant.

Police also noticed indicators of human trafficking.

The counter exploitation unit took over the investigation and determined the suspect met one of the victims through a dating app while living in a neighbouring province.

The WPS alleges the suspect manipulated the woman into believing they were involved in a romantic relationship. Police said that once trust was formed, the woman, along with a second victim, were transported to Manitoba, where the suspect “procured both victims to work as escorts selling sexual services for his financial profit.”

According to police, the women were forced to make and post social media ads offering sexual services. Officers add that the suspect took their IDs and used electronic devices to track the two victims.

On Sept. 18, police arrested a 46-year-old Saskatchewan man. He has been charged with numerous offences, including two counts of trafficking in persons and two counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services. The suspect is in custody.

The two victims were taken to safety and provided with appropriate resources.