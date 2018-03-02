Winnipeg Police Service chief Danny Smyth spoke about the verdict in the Raymond Cormier trial Friday morning at a Winnipeg police board meeting.

Smyth told the board he’s disappointed with the outcome of the verdict and “certainly had hoped for a different outcome.”

Cormier was acquitted of second degree murder by a jury last month.

Smyth said it’s clear the jury found the evidence didn’t meet their standard for a conviction.

He said he wishes police could’ve brought forward more evidence and more compelling evidence.

Smyth thanked prosecutors for taking the case to trial.

He said Fontaine’s death has resulted in a lot of change, pointing to the Manitoba government stopping the practice of temporarily placing children in care in hotels.

Fontaine, 15, was found dead in Winnipeg’s Red River on Aug.17, 2014 wrapped in a duvet weighed down with rocks.

She was last seen leaving a downtown Winnipeg hotel Aug. 8, 2014 by a worker from a private company contracted by CFS to supervise children in care in hotels.

It’s not known how Fontaine died. A pathologist testified at the trial Fontaine’s death is suspicious because of the manner in which her body was found.