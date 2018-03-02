Winnipeg Police Service chief Danny Smyth spoke publicly for the first time about the verdict in the Raymond Cormier trial Friday morning at a Winnipeg police board meeting.

Smyth told the board he’s disappointed with the verdict and that he had hoped for a different outcome.

Cormier was acquitted of second degree murder by a jury last month.

“Our homicide unit and members involved in our covert operations, they really worked hard to bring evidence against Ray Cormier,” said Smyth. “Certainly we reached that threshold where we had reasonable and probable grounds to both arrest him and charge him with the murder.”

Smyth said it’s clear the jury found the evidence didn’t meet their standard required for a conviction.

“Frankly, I wish we could’ve brought forward additional or more compelling evidence,” said Smyth. “Frankly, we did our best on this one.”

Smyth acknowledged prosecutors for taking the case to trial.

“If not anything else this trial provided transparency. The community was able to learn about the investigation. They were able to see the evidence and learn about the circumstances that led up to Tina’s death.”

Smyth said Fontaine’s death has resulted in a lot of change, pointing to the Manitoba government’s move to stop the practice of temporarily placing children in care in hotels.

Fontaine, 15, was found dead in Winnipeg’s Red River on Aug.17, 2014 wrapped in a duvet weighed down with rocks.

She was last seen leaving a downtown Winnipeg hotel Aug. 8, 2014 by a worker from a private company contracted by CFS to supervise children in care in hotels.

It’s not known how Fontaine died. A pathologist testified at the trial Fontaine’s death is suspicious because of the manner in which her body was found.

Smyth said there’s currently no active investigation into Fontaine’s death but that if information were to come forward from the public investigators would follow up on it.

The Crown has 30 days from the verdict to determine if an appeal will be filed.