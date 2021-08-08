Advertisement
Winnipeg police close William Avenue Sunday to investigate assault
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 5:44PM CST
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police closed a stretch of William Avenue for several hours on Sunday.
The Winnipeg Police Service blocked off William Avenue between Isabel Street and Gertie Street Sunday morning. Traffic was closed in both directions.
In a tweet, WPS asked motorists to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson told CTV News officers were investigating an assault.
RELATED IMAGES