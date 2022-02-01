Winnipeg police concerned amid a spike in carjackings so far in 2022
There has been a significant rise in the number of carjackings in Winnipeg so far in 2022. January saw the highest number of carjackings per month in the past five years—a spike Winnipeg police says is concerning.
A Winnipeg man who had left his car running on Pembina Highway on Jan. 24 returned to find a stranger in the driver's seat brandishing a knife. Police said the suspect—a 32-year-old man—threatened the man before driving off, but was later arrested after he allegedly hit a truck on Portage Avenue and crashed into a snowbank.
This was one of a recent rash of carjackings in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg crime data obtained by CTV News shows there were 27 carjackings in January 2022—a spike compared to the three carjackings reported in January 2021 and the 11 carjackings in January 2020.
According to the data—which shows the number of carjackings per month since the beginning of 2017—so far in 2022, Winnipeg has seen the highest number of carjackings in a single month in the past five years.
"It's certainly concerning to see this increase. Most carjackings are violent—whether it's somebody getting dragged by the vehicle or somebody is being threatened with a weapon," said Const. Jay Murray, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service.
"We're still working with the Crime Analysis Unit to determine if this is any type of trend that is likely here to stay or if it was just an unusual month."
Murray said there are three common ways carjackings happen in Winnipeg—someone approaches the vehicle while it is stopped at a stop sign or parking lot and tries to get into it; people leave their vehicle running with their keys in the ignition and someone tries to steal it; or somebody gives a stranger a ride in their vehicle.
"Most carjackings are opportunistic, it's usually a crime that just occurs at that moment," Murray said.
"Carjackings by their very nature often involve violence in some form, so they are very high risk. There's always an opportunity for somebody to get hurt, unfortunately, in those incidents."
He said Winnipeggers should not leave their car running with the keys in the ignition, and should lock the doors anytime they are inside the vehicle.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership as early as Wednesday.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. cleaning up after blizzard roars through province
Saskatchewan highways affected by an overnight blizzard have reopened, as conditions improved on Tuesday afternoon.
-
661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
-
'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP
Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse fires 5 senior staff, says change won't affect services
Less than a month after its executive director was placed on leave, five members of the senior leadership team at Lighthouse Supported Living have been let go.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury hospital's COVID-19 care team wins $585K in monthly 50/50 draw
Some of the people caring for COVID-19 patients in Greater Sudbury good some good news this week: they won Health Sciences North's monthly 50/50 draw, worth $585,472.
-
Collision closes Walford Road in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening a collision has closed Walford Road.
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
Edmonton
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Toronto
-
Ontario family forced to pay $32,900 bill because of travel insurance confusion
An Ontario couple said they were shocked after learning they’re on the hook for a $32,900 because of a rule they didn't know existed.
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
-
Robbers staged public shootings to distract from Toronto-area jewelry store heists: court video
A rash of robberies where thieves used tow trucks to smash into the front of Toronto-area jewelry stores also included another frightening tactic -- staging a shooting across a city to draw away police, according to court testimony.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut’ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality
DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980’s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamt that one day, he would become a star on the show.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major construction union says it won't fund COVID-19 protest convoy in Quebec City
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against COVID-19 health rules, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Montrealers asked to take precautions in 'the physical world' after online purchase ends in stabbing
After a stabbing in a quiet corner of Anjou, locals were asking why. Police say it was a robbery that took place after an online purchase, and an online trading-site organizer says people need to remember there are no safety guarantees in this kind of interaction.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to remain closed until Feb. 6 amid convoy protest
The CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.
-
Some residents in downtown Ottawa standing up to the trucker convoy
Some residents of Ottawa downtown neighbourhoods are standing up to the trucker convoy demonstrators who have taken over their streets.
-
Ontario premier to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa: 'Move on'
Ontario's premier says the protesters causing ongoing gridlock in downtown Ottawa have been heard, and they should "let the people of Ottawa get back to their lives."
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital
Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo region, local health officials reported in a daily update Tuesday.
-
‘We’re all staffed up and ready to go’: Road crews prepare for another major snow dump
Just two weeks after one of the biggest snowstorms that southern Ontario has seen in decades, Region of Waterloo road crews are getting ready to go another round with Mother Nature.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 9 deaths, upwards of 1,000 hospitalizations
The B.C. government announced nine more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital exceeded 1,000 once again.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their peak, health officials say
The number of patients being admitted to B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 appears to have peaked, health officials said Tuesday while sharing new findings about the Omicron variant.
-
COVID-19 antiviral pill: Who is eligible to receive Paxlovid in B.C.?
It's been two weeks since Health Canada approved another tool in the fight against COVID-19, and B.C. health officials are working to determine who would be best suited to receive it, given the province's limited supply.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health reports no new COVID deaths as hospitalizations soar
The B.C. Ministry of Health says no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
Environment Canada warns up to 5cm of snow possible on Malahat, East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of potential snowfall in two regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
'It couldn't be stopped': Seniors rebuilding after fire destroys Vancouver Island home
Two seniors are working to put their lives back together after their, B.C. pioneer home was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 14.