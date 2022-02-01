Winnipeg police concerned amid a spike in carjackings so far in 2022

There has been a significant rise in the number of carjackings in Winnipeg so far in 2022. January saw the highest number of carjackings per month in the past five years—a spike Winnipeg police says is concerning.

A Winnipeg man who had left his car running on Pembina Highway on Jan. 24 returned to find a stranger in the driver's seat brandishing a knife. Police said the suspect—a 32-year-old man—threatened the man before driving off, but was later arrested after he allegedly hit a truck on Portage Avenue and crashed into a snowbank.

This was one of a recent rash of carjackings in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg crime data obtained by CTV News shows there were 27 carjackings in January 2022—a spike compared to the three carjackings reported in January 2021 and the 11 carjackings in January 2020.

According to the data—which shows the number of carjackings per month since the beginning of 2017—so far in 2022, Winnipeg has seen the highest number of carjackings in a single month in the past five years.

"It's certainly concerning to see this increase. Most carjackings are violent—whether it's somebody getting dragged by the vehicle or somebody is being threatened with a weapon," said Const. Jay Murray, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service.

"We're still working with the Crime Analysis Unit to determine if this is any type of trend that is likely here to stay or if it was just an unusual month."

Murray said there are three common ways carjackings happen in Winnipeg—someone approaches the vehicle while it is stopped at a stop sign or parking lot and tries to get into it; people leave their vehicle running with their keys in the ignition and someone tries to steal it; or somebody gives a stranger a ride in their vehicle.

"Most carjackings are opportunistic, it's usually a crime that just occurs at that moment," Murray said.

"Carjackings by their very nature often involve violence in some form, so they are very high risk. There's always an opportunity for somebody to get hurt, unfortunately, in those incidents."

He said Winnipeggers should not leave their car running with the keys in the ignition, and should lock the doors anytime they are inside the vehicle.