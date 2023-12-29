Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing man
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 66-year-old man.
Gregory Delf was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Police note that he is known to frequent the Fort Garry and Pembina areas.
Delf is described as six feet tall with a thin build, short brown and grey hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a light brown North Face parka and a pair of jeans. He may also be wearing a blue toque and scarf.
Police ask anyone with information about Delf’s location to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
