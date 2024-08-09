Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing man

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is concerned for the well-being of a missing 40-year-old man.

Sterling McKay was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Claremont Avenue and St. Mary’s Road. Police note he is known to walk along Winnipeg’s riverbanks.

McKay is described as five-foot-nine, with a slim build, shaggy black hair, brown eyes, and unshaven with a slight moustache.

He was last seen wearing a khaki baseball hat, a beige and black checkered zip-up jacket, black pants and light blue canvas sneakers with white stripes on the side. The WPS notes he uses a black walker.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.