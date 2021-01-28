WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have confirmed an assault in the Wolseley area on Thursday afternoon resulted in a death.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that one person was taken to hospital after being assaulted.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to an assault shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Craig Street. Police said they found an injured person when they arrived.

They were taken to hospital in critical condition. On Friday morning, officers confirmed the incident was a homicide.

Police weren’t able to provide any further details on the nature of the assault or whether anyone has been arrested.

Winnipeg police will release more information on the incident later today.

This is a developing story, more details to come.