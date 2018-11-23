Winnipeg police are considering the establishment of safe-selling locations, such as the lobby of the downtown police headquarters building, due to a spike in robberies and violence stemming from transactions arranged through online advertisements.

“One of the things the Winnipeg Police Service is doing right now is exploring the possibility of either setting up or sponsoring safe sites for people to exchange online purchases,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek. “So these are going to be places where there’s either police officers present or security personnel or in areas that are going to be pre-recorded so that people do know that there is an area to safely exchange.”

“It’s something we’re exploring. It’s not something we’ve put the wheels in motion yet.”

Police said the tactic is being used in other communities.

The idea comes following a robbery late last month.

Police said on Oct. 29 a man, 27, was contacted by a potential buyer for jewelry the man had been advertising online.

Police said the buyer and seller agreed to meet in the lobby of a hotel in the 1700 block of Henderson Highway.

As the transaction was taking place around 7 p.m. officers said one man made a gesture to pay but pulled a handgun, pointing it at the seller before making off with the jewelry, said to be worth a couple thousand dollars.

No one was hurt but five days later, on Nov. 3, police were called to a different robbery in the 300 block of Marion Street. Officers said a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of money and his cell phone after arranging online to meet a woman at 4 a.m. at an apartment in the area. The victim was not hurt.

Police said that incident led to the arrest of two suspects, a man and a woman, on Nov. 22.

Adam Gustave Daniel Delaronde, 23, has been charged with armed robbery and several firearm-related offences.

Officers said Delaronde is known to police.

Laine Fischer, 28, has been charged with armed robbery in connection to the Marion Street incident.