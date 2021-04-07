WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers will be cracking down on distracted driving during the month of April.

As part of an annual initiative, officers tweeted they will use “proactive methods to deal with drivers caught using hand-operated electronic devices.” This means an increase in enforcement and education.

Police noted that sometimes the best education is enforcement.

“If there’s an education piece, this is right here; (A) $672 and three-day licence suspension for your first offence and it multiplies from there,” said Doug Roxburgh, traffic unit inspector with the Winnipeg police.

Police note that any time a driver takes their eyes off the road, it creates an opportunity for an accident.

Approximately 30 people die every year in Manitoba from distracted driving-related crashes, according to Winnipeg police.