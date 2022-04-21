Winnipeg police deem fatal North End fire a homicide

Winnipeg police officers have determined that a fatal fire in the city’s North End was a homicide.

The fire took place around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a two-storey home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

A man, who was now been identified as Steven Andrew Mingo, 30, was found dead inside. Police determined Mingo’s death to be a homicide.

The homicide unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.