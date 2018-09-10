

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they have deployed resources throughout the city due to continued complaints regarding racing, dangerous operation and noisy operation of a vehicle.

According to a WPS news release, on Sunday police noticed two vehicles on Portage Avenue which were being driven in a way that suggested the drivers wanted to race. Then at Portage and Furby Street, officers said both vehicles sped up, spun their tires, and reached speeds over 80 kilometres an hour.

The WPS conducted a traffic stop at Portage and Beverley Street and found the vehicles had been modified to increase performance, which resulted in several defects that impact their ability to drive safely on the road. The two drivers were given suspensions as well as tickets for racing and failing to have required equipment. Both vehicles were seized.

The police remind drivers that any modification to a vehicle after manufacturing has to be done in compliance with the Manitoba Public Insurance Vehicle Standards.

Officers did note that most people who drive during cruise night do so in a way that is responsible, respectful and legal.