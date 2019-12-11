Winnipeg police discuss having officers as security at retail stores
CTV News Winnipeg Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:40PM CST
The Liquor Mart at Osborne and River is shown in Winnipeg in a file image.
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers have recently been used as security at several retail stores around the city, like Superstores and Liquor Marts.
Const. Jay Murray said there has been a number of misconceptions about officers at the stores and wants to clear up all questions for the public.
This is a developing story, more details to come.