Winnipeg police expand online, phone reporting methods amid pandemic
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
The Winnipeg Police Service announced on Wednesday that it’s expanding its non-emergent reporting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police say the goal of these changes is to make sure officers provide prompt service, while also ensuring the health and well-being of citizens and service members, and to meet judicial requirements to ensure the prosecution of offenders.
Officers said they have implemented the following changes:
Increasing the value for online and telephone reporting categories from $5,000 to $25,000;
Adding a new vehicle hit and run category to online reporting;
Telephone reports will now be accepted for non-domestic theft, mischief and damage events that aren’t in progress; and
Virtual police response will accept non-domestic assault and robberies that aren’t in progress where the suspect is unknown.
Anyone reporting a non-domestic assault or robbery that isn’t in progress should still call the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. If the report is appropriate for a virtual response an officer will notify the caller.
Anyone reporting a non-domestic theft, mischief or damage under $25,000 that isn’t in progress should contact the phone reporting group at 204-986-8666, open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).
More information for online reporting can be found on the City of Winnipeg website. Police note online reporting categories include: thefts, damages, frauds, hit and runs and retail thefts.