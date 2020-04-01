The Winnipeg Police Service announced on Wednesday that it’s expanding its non-emergent reporting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say the goal of these changes is to make sure officers provide prompt service, while also ensuring the health and well-being of citizens and service members, and to meet judicial requirements to ensure the prosecution of offenders.

Officers said they have implemented the following changes:

Increasing the value for online and telephone reporting categories from $5,000 to $25,000;

Adding a new vehicle hit and run category to online reporting;

Telephone reports will now be accepted for non-domestic theft, mischief and damage events that aren’t in progress; and

Virtual police response will accept non-domestic assault and robberies that aren’t in progress where the suspect is unknown.

Anyone reporting a non-domestic assault or robbery that isn’t in progress should still call the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. If the report is appropriate for a virtual response an officer will notify the caller.

Anyone reporting a non-domestic theft, mischief or damage under $25,000 that isn’t in progress should contact the phone reporting group at 204-986-8666, open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).

More information for online reporting can be found on the City of Winnipeg website. Police note online reporting categories include: thefts, damages, frauds, hit and runs and retail thefts.