Winnipeg police expected to provide update on St. Vital homicide on Monday
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 6:46AM CST
Police on scene of Hindley Avenue.
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is expected on Monday, to give more details on the city’s first homicide of the year.
On Jan. 10 around 6:15 p.m., police went to the Worthington neighbourhood following a report of suspicious circumstances.
Shortly after, officers found an injured woman at a home in the 100 block of Hindley Avenue. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A man has been arrested.
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating and more information is set to come out on Monday.
In 2019, there was a record-breaking 44 homicides in the city.
This is a developing story, more details to come.