WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is expected on Monday, to give more details on the city’s first homicide of the year.

On Jan. 10 around 6:15 p.m., police went to the Worthington neighbourhood following a report of suspicious circumstances.

Shortly after, officers found an injured woman at a home in the 100 block of Hindley Avenue. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man has been arrested.

The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating and more information is set to come out on Monday.

In 2019, there was a record-breaking 44 homicides in the city.

This is a developing story, more details to come.