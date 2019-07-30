

CTV News Winnipeg





Three people are facing drug charges after Winnipeg police say they found a large amount of meth and cocaine in a vehicle Saturday.

Members of the guns and gangs unit were in the area of Redwood Avenue and Salter Street at about 9:30 a.m. when they saw a vehicle with improper window tinting.

The vehicle was pulled over in the 300 block of Charles Street, and police say they found 736 grams of meth, worth $36,800 on the street; 16.5 grams of cocaine, worth about $1,640 on the street; and 39 Percocet pills.

Alexander Branden Mini, 26, of Griswold, Man., Zacoya Henderson, 21, of Griswold, and Regan Harold Olafson, 43, of Riverton, Man., are all facing charges, including possession of scheduled substances and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three suspects were detained in custody.