Winnipeg Police said they found 86-year-old John Costello safe after he went missing Tuesday.

Costello was last seen in the south Transcona area Tuesday, but it’s believed he travelled between Lundar, Man., Ashern, Man., and Winnipeg that evening.

Police say Costello is driving a 2009 blue GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate BAT 376. His truck has a blue cap on the back.

Costello is six-foot-four with an average build, has short white hair and is wearing glasses. He could also be wearing a one-piece black snowsuit and a red hat.