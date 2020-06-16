WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has found a missing child.

The missing child and their father were last seen together in the North End on Tuesday. Winnipeg police said they were concerned for their well-being.

Police announced Tuesday evening that the child had been safely located, but did not specify if the father had been located.

The pair was believed to be travelling in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with a Manitoba licence plate “HTA 391.” Police released a photo of a van similar to the one the pair may have been travelling in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.