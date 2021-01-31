Advertisement
Winnipeg police find missing man dead
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:43AM CST Last Updated Sunday, January 31, 2021 3:24PM CST
Police are asking for help locating Steven Peter Urban. (Source: WPS)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have found the body of a missing man but don't suspect foul play.
The Winnipeg Police Service had previously requested the public's help in locating Steven Peter Urban, who was last seen in Winnipeg's West End on January 2.
Police said they were recently notified about his disappearance and issued the request on Saturday.
Urban was known to frequent the Downtown and West Broadway area.