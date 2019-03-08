

UPDATE: The Winnipeg Police Service said it safely located a 10-year-old boy Friday evening who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding Kingston Hamilton-Yackel who was last seen in the city’s downtown area on the morning of March 8.

He is described as five feet with a medium build and shaved head, and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, a black sweater, jeans and a grey toque with fur trim.

Police are worried for Hamilton-Yackel’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.