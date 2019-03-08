

Jason Gaidola, CTV News





Winnipeg Police Service and community members came together for an open dialogue on the fight against crime and drugs.

City police and community partners held a public forum filled with presentations, questions, and answers on the facts about methamphetamine, fentanyl, addictions, and gangs at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Thursday.

The province will be contributing to the fight after setting aside $2.3 million from the 2019 budget. Crime Stoppers and the Block Parent program were among the many community partners involved in the forum.

“People are engaged about learning about the elements, whether it’s drugs, whether it’s gangs, whether it’s treatment,” Chief Danny Smyth said. “Certainly we need to hear from the community.”

Police experts touched on details about meth, the realities of addictions, and how to identify gang activity.

They said they believe in enforcement, intervention, and education in those matters and they encourage the public to be more vigilant in helping authorities curb the issues.

Smyth addressed the death of 17-year old Jaime Adao who died in hospital following an attack by an intruder inside his family’s home.

“When something like that happens, and it seems random like that, it creates fear,” Smyth said.

Smyth said he expects the next public forum to be in mid-spring.