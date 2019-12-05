WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service took to Twitter, Thursday morning to share the sad news that one of its four-legged officers had passed away.

Banner, who had been part of the K-9 unit since 2014, died on Wednesday at the Bridgewater Veterinary Hospital.

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Police Service Dog Banner. PSD Banner was a Dual Purpose Canine and has served with the Canine Unit since 2014. You will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/Lvsnx6TP06 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 5, 2019

Police say Banner passed away suddenly and he will be missed.



Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray confirmed that Banner was instrumental in the capture of Bryan Kyle Thomas, the man convicted of second degree murder in the Feb. 14, 2017 stabbing death of Winnpeg Transit driver Ivrine Jubal Fraser.

The K-9 unit is used to provide support to officers as they search for suspects on the run and in other capacities.

Winnipeg police are one of only a few police departments in Canada that operate its own in-house breeding program.

The WPS mainly use Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds as general-purpose dogs and Labrador retrievers as detector dogs.