WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police held a public forum at Kildonan Place on Monday in order to address concerns about crime and safety.

Experts in both drugs and gang activity from the Winnipeg Police Service were at the forum to give information about drug-related crime, and how to keep kids from joining gangs.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba was there to share information about addiction and treatment options.

Crime Stoppers had a booth for people who want to share information, but would like to do so anonymously.

Police say this is part of an ongoing effort to collaborate with the community and help prevent crime.