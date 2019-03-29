

CTV Winnipeg





The woman who was killed in her home in the first 100-block of Rockcliffe Road was identified by police Friday as 51-year-old Lise Danais.

Police were called to the scene on Tueday at 10:45 a.m. where they found a woman suffering from severe injuries.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.