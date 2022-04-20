Winnipeg police identify victim in West End shooting

Winnipeg -

Winnipeg police officers have identified the 26-year-old man who died after a shooting at a West End apartment this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to the shooting in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday.

One man, who was seriously injured, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Police said Wednesday he has been identified as Ira Hayes Disbrowe from Winnipeg.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen