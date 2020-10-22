WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the man who was killed in a homicide in the city’s West End on Wednesday.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers went to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, where they found the man’s body.

Police have identified the victim as Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20, from Winnipeg. His death is the city's 35th homicide of 2020

The homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-6477.