

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a drug trafficking incident in the Daniel McIntyre area.

On Thursday police said they searched a house in the 800 block of Alverstone St.

As a result, police seized $1,600 worth of cocaine, $2,400 in cash, a loaded sawed-off rifle with additional ammunition, bear spray, and white powder believed to be a cutting agent.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Bryce Alexander Keating, 20, is charged with nine offences including trafficking cocaine, and was detained in custody. A 22-year-old woman is charged with trafficking cocaine, as well as five other offences and was released on a promise to appear.