Winnipeg police investigate drug trafficking in Daniel McIntyre
Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 12:11PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a drug trafficking incident in the Daniel McIntyre area.
On Thursday police said they searched a house in the 800 block of Alverstone St.
As a result, police seized $1,600 worth of cocaine, $2,400 in cash, a loaded sawed-off rifle with additional ammunition, bear spray, and white powder believed to be a cutting agent.
Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.
Bryce Alexander Keating, 20, is charged with nine offences including trafficking cocaine, and was detained in custody. A 22-year-old woman is charged with trafficking cocaine, as well as five other offences and was released on a promise to appear.