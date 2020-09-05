Advertisement
Winnipeg Police investigate reports of pepper sprayed use in a local mall
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:20PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service tells CTV News they got a call saying someone had used pepper spray inside Polo Park Mall.
They say no police officers were sent to the mall.
Instead, mall security dealt with the individual.
CTV news reached out to polo park for comment, and have received no response.