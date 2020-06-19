WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that they are currently investigating two serious assaults, one of which involved a woman being shot in the neck

A Winnipeg woman was taken to hospital after she was assaulted at St. Matthews Avenue and Simcoe Street.

The victim’s brother told CTV News his sister, a 35-year-old woman, was approached by a man asking her for directions. The woman pulled out her phone, and the man asked her for it.

The victim’s brother said when she refused, the suspect threatened to shoot her, and she was shot in the neck.

CTV reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service, who said they are investigating a serious assault in the area but did not provide further details.

The victim’s brother said his sister is recovering in hospital.

Police were on the scene of another assault on Sherbrook Street Friday morning, with parts of a sidewalk and a section behind a restaurant taped off.

What appears to be blood could be seen on the sidewalk.

Police said they are investigating a serious assault, but did not provide further details

CTV News will update this story when more details become available.