WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed they are investigating reports of a stolen ambulance on Friday.

Officers said the ambulance was taken from the Sherbrook Street and William Avenue area, but has since been recovered.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

One person is in custody in relation to the incident.

A video from the scene shows someone jumping into the ambulance and driving away as paramedics run towards the vehicle.

Images show the ambulance crashed into the Portuguese Cultural Centre.

Winnipeg police will be answering further questions at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story, more details to come.