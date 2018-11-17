

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for witnesses after four people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash in the first 100 block of Cullen Drive around 2:30 a.m.

All four people in the car were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition, one in unstable condition and two in stable condition.

The traffic division is investigating. Anyone who may have seen this crash or who has any information is asked to call 204-986-6219.