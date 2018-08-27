

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a computer was stolen from a business in July.

According to officers, on July 17 a suspect walked into a business in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway and stole a computer and other electronic equipment during business hours.

Investigators are looking for help in identifying the man whose photo was captured on camera. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).