Winnipeg police investigating after flooding at Holiday Towers building

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg Friday that the major crimes unit is investigating the incident at the north tower of the Holiday Towers apartment complex.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) previously said the flooding started after a pipe on the 12th floor that provides water for fire suppression was opened just before noon on Monday.

"That proceeded to create significant water damage affecting the critical infrastructure systems of the building," Jay Shaw, the deputy chief of safety management and public information with the WFPS, told CTV News on Monday.

As of Thursday, people living in apartments on the 14th floor and higher were allowed to return to their suites.

As for those people living on the 13th floor and below, they are unsure when they will be allowed back in.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg Friday, the city said it is no longer providing accommodations to residents who are still displaced.

"But our Emergency Social Services are still available to help connect residents with additional supports if needed," a spokesperson said. "Each emergency situation is different and supports offered are based on the needs assessments completed and the resources and supports available either through the city or our partner agencies."

The Red Cross told CTV News it would provide services when requested by local and provincial authorities.

“Red Cross support is then delivered to the level requested by these authorities and tailored accordingly to reflect the unique needs of the people impacted,” an emailed statement read.

It directed further questions to the City of Winnipeg.

When asked what the province is doing to help displaced tenants, a ministerial spokesperson said, “Our government is supporting tenants as they navigate their housing situation. We are working across departments, with the City of Winnipeg, and with community partners to help people find alternate accommodations until they can return home.”