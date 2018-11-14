

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for two suspects who reportedly ordered a man to give them a ride before they stole his car on Tuesday.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a robbery report in the Garry Street and Assiniboine Avenue area.

A 35-year-old man told officers he was heading to his 2014 grey/silver Ford Escape when a male and a female ordered him to get in his car and give them a ride. Winnipeg police say the man then drove to Ashburn Street and Portage Avenue where he was reportedly forced to pull over, get out of his car and then was robbed of his stuff. His car was then stolen as well.

The 35-year-old wasn’t hurt, but said he believes the male suspect had a weapon.

The male suspect had his face covered and is described as about five-foot-ten with a thin build.

The female suspect is described as Indigenous, between the ages of 25 and 30 and around five-foot-ten with a thin build and long brown hair in a ponytail.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).