The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating three shootings in the city in just over 48 hours.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Arlington Street following reports shots were fired.

Police say an investigation has revealed that several people were outside an entertainment business when a suspect fired multiple shots and left the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Then less than an hour later at 2:30 a.m. officers went to the 1000 block of Pembina Highway, where they say numerous shots were fired.

Police say they found property damage in the area, which looks to be from a gun.

Police have no suspects in this shooting and don’t know of anyone who was hurt in the shooting.

The final incident took place Monday morning in South Point Douglas.

Winnipeg police say a 24-year-old man brought himself to hospital after a drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the area of Waterfront Drive and Heaton Avenue at around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators believe there were two vehicles involved, and the first one had a number of people in it when the second vehicle drove up to it. Police say someone inside the second vehicle fired shots at the first before the second vehicle took off.

Police said the man who was shot was hit multiple times and he was treated after he arrived at hospital.

Property was also damaged in the shooting, police say.

Police ask anyone with information on these incident to contact major crimes unit detectives at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.