The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit is investigating after a woman in her 30s was stabbed on Wednesday.

Around 11:25 p.m. officers went to a home in the 400 block of Flora Avenue following the report of a stabbing.

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been updated to stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.