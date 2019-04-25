Featured
Winnipeg police investigating after woman stabbed
The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit is investigating after a woman in her 30s was stabbed on Wednesday.
Around 11:25 p.m. officers went to a home in the 400 block of Flora Avenue following the report of a stabbing.
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been updated to stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.