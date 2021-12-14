Winnipeg police investigating car, home shootings as related

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two alleged shootings that investigators believe are related.

The first shooting was reported on December 11 at around 6:30 a.m. Police were told a black SUV was being chased and shot at by another vehicle.

Both vehicles were last seen driving down St. Matthews Avenue before turning south onto St. James Street.

Police said minutes later, residents in the Middlegate neighbourhood also reported hearing gunshots and that the black SUV had crashed.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found the SUV abandoned with the engine still running. Bullet holes could be seen on the vehicle.

Another resident in the Middlegate neighbourhood reported bullet holes going through their home. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.