WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a “chaotic scene” in the city’s North End on Monday morning.

Images show the sidewalk coated in blood outside a home in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Officers said they responded to the altercation involving multiple people around 4:15 a.m. They did not confirm any injuries.

Multiple police units are on scene, with officers knocking on doors in the area.

As of 6 a.m. Flora Avenue is blocked from Salter to Powers Streets. Multiple bikes as well as articles of clothing can be seen in the intersection of Flora Avenue and Powers Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Alex Brown.