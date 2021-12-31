Winnipeg police investigating city’s 43rd homicide of the year

Winnipeg police officers are investigating the city’s 43rd homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead in a residence on Alexander Avenue Friday morning.

At 2:28 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who had been seriously injured at a home in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue. When they arrived, a deceased man was found in the home.

The man’s name was not released.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.