Winnipeg
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating death of infant

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)

    Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.

    According to Constable Claude Chancy, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue at 7 p.m. for a report of an infant in medical distress. The child was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    “As with any child-related incident where injury or death is involved, the Child Abuse Unit has assumed the investigation,” Chancy said in an emailed statement.

    Police are investigating the death, but say no further info is available.

