Winnipeg police investigating downtown assault
Police were called just after 2 a.m. to St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 5:31AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 5:49AM CST
Winnipeg police were on scene of an incident downtown early Thursday morning.
Police said a call came in just after 2 a.m. to St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street.
Police are investigating an assault that occurred in the area.
Police said at least one person was taken to hospital.